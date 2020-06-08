DoE Invites Qualified Teachers To Register For Supply Work

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2020 .

The Department of Education says it is inviting any qualified teacher who is living in Gibraltar and who would like to register as a supply teacher for the Department of Education, to register using the registration form found on the Department’s website.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Individuals interested in registering for supply work should possess an undergraduate degree and should also have been awarded or be in the process of being awarded QTS by the UK's Teaching Regulation Agency or meet the criteria set by the Department of Education for the award of Gibraltar QTS by the start of the academic year 2020/2021.

Interested individuals should note that completion of the registration form does not guarantee employment. This said, interested individuals should be informed that they must, by virtue of their citizenship, be entitled to take up employment in Gibraltar. Should an individual be offered supply work, they should be resident in Gibraltar at the point of signing a supply contract. Additionally, individuals who are offered supply work will be required to have a clear DBS check or enhanced Police Vetting form before signing a supply contract.

Interested qualified individuals are asked to register online at www.education.gov.gi.

All form submissions will be reviewed and all individuals will be contacted in due course. Interested individuals should note that those successful in registering on the supply list will be required to attend an induction day with Human Resources prior to employment.





