RG Continues To Support Peace Keeping Training In Chile

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have been supporting peace operations training with Centro Conjunto para Operaciones de Paz de Chile (CECOPAC) since October 2018. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic where travel has been restricted, the Regiment has continued to provide the assistance requested by CECOPAC via remote means.

A statement follows below:

Being able to achieve this via the internet has proven effective at maintaining momentum. Capt Kenny Alvarez has continued to be employed as the Liaison Officer for this task, building on existing relationships. Capt Alvarez has been assisted in his duties by Sergeants Tinkler and Massetti, both Reservist soldiers from B Company, to deliver communications and stress management in operational theatres training to members of the Chilean Armed Forces prior to their forthcoming deployment to Bosnia.

A similar initiative is already being prepared to enable training to be given to other Chilean Armed Forces representatives later this month. These representatives will be deploying to peace support operations in Cyprus.





