Loreto Convent Win Nautilus Project World Oceans Day Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

Loreto Convent School has been awarded first prize in a competition organized by The Nautilus Project which celebrated World Oceans Day.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The school entered the competition by submitting a PowerPoint which documented our walks to school every Tuesday this year (until lock down) as part of our #trafficfreetuesdays initiative..

A massive congratulations to all the pupils who took part in this walk, to the parents who supported their children and of course to the teachers walking every week to encourage the pupils.

Pupils from the Loreto Sustainable Schools Committee met in the Alameda gardens where they received their award from the Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change the Hon. John Cortes.

Well done to everyone one involved.