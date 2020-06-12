Gibraltar Bathing Pavilion And Europa Pool To Open On Tuesday

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2020 .

The Gibraltar Bathing Pavilion and the Europa Pool will operational and open to the public as from Tuesday 16th June 2020, the beginning of this year’s Official Bathing Season. For the foreseeable future, and as part of Covid preventive protocols for the protection and wellbeing of the most elderly section of the population (those most vulnerable) the Europa Pool will open exclusively for the use of the over 70s on Mondays and Tuesdays, whilst the Gibraltar Bathing Pavilion will do so on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In this way the over 70s will have the availability of making exclusive use of these enclosed bathing facilities four days a week. The opening hours for both facilities will remain as usual: 10:00 to 20:00 hrs daily. Facilities attendants will administer sanitising gel to all those entering the premises.

A statement continued: “In line with social distancing and current advice by Public Health, the maximum capacity for both facilities will be strictly maintained at 280 users at any given point in time. Users of these premises will be expected to keep a 2 metre social distancing whenever and wherever possible and exercise common sense at all times; this means that number of bathers at given time will be closely monitored and possibly restricted from time to time. Toilet and changing room facilities will be in use, although in restricted numbers, but there will be no showers available.

“Tables, chairs and beach umbrellas will be available for hire in the usual manner; these will be cleaned and sanitised every morning to the highest possible standard. However, exceptionally, and due to current circumstances, and for this summer only, users will be allowed to bring their own beach furniture for their own personal use and are actually urged to do so, with the aim to reduce any possibility of infection.

“The lido area adjacent to the GSLA accessible pool will be in use by the Stay and Play programme this summer and therefore not available. Access and egress to the Gibraltar Bathing Pavilion will be via the main Car Park entrance only.”