GMWS Welcomes Minister’s Assurances That Report Recommendations Have Been Acted Upon But Says Some Questions “Not Clearly Answered”

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2020 .

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society says it welcomes Minister Balban’s assurances that “all the recommendations (in the Mental Health Board Report 2018/19) have been acted upon.

However, the society also feels that some of the questions asked in the Minister’s recent GBC interview “were not clearly answered” and that a number of issues raised in the report were not addressed in the Government’s own press release on the matter.

A spokesperson said: “The GMWS looks forward to making its own evaluation of the situation when it has access to the 2019/20 report. The latter is already in Minister Balban’s possession and he stated that it would be laid before Parliament shortly. In reference to the 2019 Mental Health Audit, we welcome the fact that the Minister said that it would be published “in a few weeks”.

“The examination of these two independent reports will be invaluable to the GMWS, as well as to interested members of the public. They will provide a clear indication of how mental health provision stands at the moment, and of which failings in the system still need to be redressed.”