Phase 4 Begins - Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Briefing

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2020 .

Here’s the full text of the Chief Minister’s opening statement at today’s COVID-19 briefing:

Welcome once again to No6 Convent Place to you and to all our colleagues from the media joining us here this morning.

I am very pleased to be able to tell you that today we are able to proceed to commence PHASE 4 of UNLOCK THE ROCK.

NUMBERS

The numbers of infections of COVID-19 in our small nation continue to be under control.

There are now only 2 active cases of the virus in our community.

And as if to illustrate the symbiosis between us and the Campo area around us, there is 1 active case in Gibraltar and 1 active case of a frontier worker.

Both are in their respective homes and both are well.

One was identified in the frontline, random testing we introduced.

Another was the only symptomatic test we have had in a month.

So the numbers are under control.

But let us be clear: the numbers are under control because of the measures we have taken.

So to keep the numbers under control we have to continue to exercise self-control and to observe the new rules of social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene we have been banging on about.

They may sound repetitive and boring.

But these are the keys to Gibraltar’s success.

Your cooperation in keeping to these new social rules or norms has been the key to our success.

There is still good reason not to relax and to be conscious of the fact that the virus is still out there.

We have carried out more than 10,000 tests now.

10,272 tests have been carried out.

That is almost one third of the resident population, but less if you include frontier workers who are also being tested in our front line, random testing regime.

In fact, 4,596 of the swabs taken have been taken in the frontline random testing, with 30 of our cases having been confirmed in this cohort.

I should also just add that the total number of persons diagnosed with the virus to date has been 176, of which 174 are now fully recovered.

TESTING THE ANTIBODY TESTING

In the GHA, 1,247 antibody tests were carried out in the last 2 weeks starting on 1 June. 18 were found to be positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

That equates to just 1.4% of those tested.

What this means is that we have a low level of measurable antibodies in this specific group.

Although GHA staff are not representative of the whole population, it does demonstrate the understanding all along that the picture of immunity is complex and comprises antibodies, cellular immunity and many other factors.

We now need Public Health advice as to whether testing the whole population will have any value with such a low prevalence of the virus and the antibodies, especially there in the GHA on the front line where we might have expected to find more.

It appears that antibodies arise between 3-4 weeks after symptoms and fade 4-6 weeks after that. Around half of our swab positives are now antibody negative.

Whilst it does not mean immunity fades, it implies that immune response (Abbot test) to the core protein does fade and quickly.

We were smart with our antibody test orders and ring-fenced the 35,000 tests we needed but had them delivered and only paid for in batches.

We didn’t have 35,000 tests arrive in one go, as some appeared to be pressing us to do.

So we have 4,000 or so in stock at the moment that will expire in mid-July.

What we are considering doing, based on advice of course, is to age stratify the population with the GIS data and then sample a representative 10% of the population to give us more research data.

CONTACT TRACING

In that context, I am pleased to report that the important work to deliver our unique contact tracing App “The BEAT Covid Gibraltar” is in its final testing stage and we expect to launch this week.

Unlike the UK App, our App will NOT hold or store any of your personal data or anyone else you come into contact with.

There is NO central database and neither HMGOG nor the GHA will have this or any other information about you.

Once you have downloaded the free App, you will activate it and the App will then, if you ever test positive and enter the unique code provided by the GHA, notify directly by push message any other phone that you have been in close proximity to for more than 15 minutes.

That person will then be invited to visit the Web page and respond to the questions prepared by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

This App will provide invaluable support to the Contact Tracing Bureau and will enable us to respond early and quickly to those that have been at risk of infection.

In the majority of cases, people will be asked to self isolate and will be monitored by the GHA.

I want to add something to what I want to say about this app. I want to say something about the mad conspiracy theories that I have seen circulating online about this App.

The Government and I in particular, have zero interest in where you have been, whom you have been with or what you are doing.

Do not allow anyone to fool you into thinking otherwise with some hare-brained idea which is anyway based on the use of another type of app, not the type of app we have in Gibraltar.

BUT let me say this – if there is a second wave as it is called, and you do not download the app, and you are therefore delayed in being advised that you have been in contact with a person who has COVID you will AT BEST feel like a fool if you have perhaps, as a result, infected your family or your work colleagues etc.

You will feel much, much worse, if one of the people you infect is a loved one who then dies.

So download the app when it is available. It is there to protect you, your family and friends.

That is the communal thing to do for your own safety and the safety of your loved ones.

It is the only real way to express your solidarity and do your bit going forward.

RESTAURANTS

I also look forward to meeting the Gibraltar Catering Association, in coming weeks led by Gino Jimenez.

Vijay Daryanani has met with a number of catering hospitality tenants who enjoy terrace space by licence from the Government to extend the areas that they can use. He will be meeting others during the course of this week.

This means that their reduced capacity can by increased by additional space, at least outside for some of the better weather months.

This has worked very well in the area of Chatham Counterguard and will work well in areas like Casemates.

But even in areas like Irish Town we think we can add space and also elsewhere beyond the centre of Town.

In some places, it may just not be physically possible.

What we have found is that in the area of Chatham, patrons were unable to contain themselves and the exuberance of being out after so long has got the better of many.

I was there on Friday, sat at a table, inside one of the establishments.

The restaurants I think have managed their distances and establishments have acted in keeping with the public health advice and the Environmental Agency permits.

Unfortunately, many patrons did not cooperate after dinnertime and started to congregate in what we would usually have regarded as normal groups.

Based on public health advice, therefore, we are going to modify the permits and, if necessary, the law in this respect to provide extra protection in this crucial phase.

Public safety continues to be important, and given the scenes that have been reported to us from over the weekend, as from today, all restaurants will now only be able to operate until midnight.

This curfew rule will apply to bars also once they open too.

Restaurants will therefore as from today be required to close at MIDNIGHT until ROCK UNLOCKED on the 1st of August.

BARS

For similar reasons, we are looking at the issue of permitting the opening of bars very carefully.

Many that serve food have already opened as restaurants.

It is likely that they will be permitted to operate, subject to guidelines, as from Monday 22nd June.

As is the case for restaurants, permits will be issued by the Director of Public Health and will be managed through the Environmental Agency.

There will be announcements on the guidelines and measures that need to be put in place in the coming days.

Bars that do not serve food will therefore be able to open very likely as from the 22nd of this month.

Permits are being prepared in this respect.

I emphasise that all Bars will also have to close by midnight.

BEACHES

The Official Bathing Season opens today.

A great deal of work has gone into getting the beaches and pools prepared, even during the period of lockdown.

As from today, there is a full lifeguard service in place, and the pools at Camp Bay and Little Bay are open.

The Lifeguard post and toilets at Catalan Bay have been fully refurbished and the new toilets at Camp Bay - delayed during the stop in construction projects during lockdown - will however be ready within the next few weeks.

Temporary facilities have of course been provided in the interim.

For the moment, and following public health advice indoor showers will not be available.

Other than that, the bathing season starts and we can all look forward to a summer on the beach but keeping those new social distances.

So during this time however, please be conscious of the importance of social distancing to keep you and your families safe.

In order to enable our precious over-70s to be able to enjoy the summer season too, we have made special arrangements to enable them to have exclusive use of the Europa Pool on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Bathing Pavilion on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This means that our elderly community will be able to avail themselves of this exclusive use of bathing facilities for four days a week, but aside from the two days a week for each facility, they will be able to be used for the rest of the community for the rest week.

This means that the hours of sheltered bathing for our over-70s will increase from 10 hours a week under the “Golden Hour” to 40 hours a week now.

We will monitor the take up of this and keep it under review, with a view to making arrangements to extend it to those in our community who are eligible for Silver Time too if the numbers permit.

Because our beaches are now in full swing, Golden Hour will no longer be available at Eastern Beach and Camp Bay.

It will continue to be available at Commonwealth Park and the Victoria Stadium.

Silver Time will continue to be available at Commonwealth Park.

We have noticed that the numbers of people taking up Golden Hour has considerably reduced.

We will continue to monitor how many people are using this option during this week and will consider introducing a third location should this become necessary.

In Phase 5, depending on demand, we will review these arrangements also.

The Europa Pool will then in any event, revert to community use.

Remember that Phase 5 starts on 29 June.

The message to the elderly, immunosuppressed is still that “it is still safer at home”.

HOUSING

As from today the 24/7 security that have been working at the pensioner flats will cease.

All other things such as the regular cleaning, sanitation and control of numbers of people in the same places will continue.

The normal security will restart. We ask all tenants to keep to all the Public Health Guidelines.

I want to thank all the tenants and their committees for having worked so closely with the Housing Works Agency and the Housing Department for allowing us to have been able to keep our elderly safe.

I would like to remind the tenants though that all is not over and that they should stay at home as much as possible where they are safer whilst the pandemic is still in the background and with us.

As to our tenants in all other estates we would like to remind them to follow their tenancy rules and that we will be asking them to have consideration for others around.

There are many who are vulnerable and over 70 that need looking after in all our estates not just our pensioner flats and anti-social behaviour makes their lives harder and this will not be tolerated.

LOTTERY

I am pleased to be able to report that as part of Project Restart & Recover, the next draw of the Gibraltar Government Lottery will take place on Tuesday 18th August 2020, where Draw No 6, postponed from the 24th March 2020 will be drawn and tickets will be available for sale as from Monday 5th August.

The bi-weekly lottery draws will continue thereafter but be renumbered to their original numbering ensuring that the Christmas Draw will as always be Draw No 24.

We are advised that the Christmas Draw this year will have a first prize of £700,000 with 70,000 tickets to be sold.

Tickets already sold for Draw No 6 (24th March 2020) will be valid for the draw on the 18th August 2020.

PHASE 4 RE SPORTS

As from today Sports Associations will be able to move to the protocols which have been submitted and approved by GSLA.

It is imperative that associations keep to the restrictions agreed when using the Bayside Sport Complex and the GSLA Pool.

Invasion drills, small sided Games, close contact drills such as attack and defence will not be permitted for now.

In the main all associations are using the given checklist of protocols effectively, at the Bayside Sport Complex and the GSLA would like to thank them for this. These protocols will remain in place during Phase 4.

As to all other sports practiced elsewhere the GSLA has been working closely with clubs and associations.

Unannounced spot checks as to the adherence to the proposals agreed have been conducted on eleven sports that were re-started in Phases 2 and 3.

On these checks, only minor points were noted regarding signage and some other minor issues but GSLA officials in most cases have been satisfied that associations are being diligent and keeping to the approved protocols. These spot checks will continue during Phase 4.

The GSLA are extremely pleased to report that the first week of bookings for the use of the accessible pool for users with disabilities has gone really well.

This has been made available just before the announcing of Phase 4 because we felt It was extremely important for children with disabilities to have exercise, therapy and basically try to get back to some sort of normality after being in lockdown. Our discretion as to the rules have been exercised at all times.

We have been able to be slightly more flexible with parents taking into consideration numbers attending.

This 2nd week of operation by the GSLA of that protocol will continue to see them use their discretion and to adapt where necessary.

Private Sports Clubs have also been working with the GSLA in relation to the practice for their Sports, the use of their Gyms and liaising closely with the Environmental Agency on issues relating to the running of their bars and catering facilities which will now be able to open on this Phase 4.

The GSLA is also pleased to be able to announce that the use of some of the facilities at the Europa Sports Park where we have had our Nightingale Hospital will commence as from today.

This will mean that the sports of Squash, Rugby, Cricket and Darts will be able to start albeit with the proposals agreed between the Associations and the GSLA and the protocols set out by the Director of Public Health which should be strictly followed.

As to all other facilities the Management of Europa are liaising with the Environmental Agency for the use of the Gyms and social areas.

There will be areas at Europa that will continue to be restricted whilst we have in place part of the Nightingale Hospital.

Further the Garrison Gymnasium that has been the home of those that have not had a place to stay during these difficult times will be allocated by the GSLA in conjunction with Europa FC to Associations as has been the case before the pandemic and it will continue to be managed by the Europa FC.

FINALLY

Finally, lets us take stock of where we are.

Gibraltar is in a good place.

But we cannot be complacent.

The Government has led on decisions that seemed harsh but needed to be made.

There were many naysayers out there.

But we got it right together.

Each of you contributed to our first victory against the virus so far.

By downloading the contact-tracing App, by keeping to social distancing, by exercising a little personal restraint, we will get there and we will win every round against this virus.

But we will only do that by playing as team Gibraltar, not by believing social media conspiracy theorists.

If you doubt me, and if you want a laugh, go back and see what those same people were saying in the first weeks of March.

And please also note that as we continue towards UNLOCK THE ROCK, no sooner have we finished dealing with the first round of COVID-19, we are getting geared up to start to deal with Brexit once again.