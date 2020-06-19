Air Travel Restrictions Into Gibraltar To Be Lifted

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2020 .

The Government has announced that air travel restrictions into Gibraltar due to Covid-19 will be lifted as from 21st of June 2020.

All incoming travellers with valid travel documents will be allowed entry into Gibraltar via the Gibraltar International Airport.

In Spain, the State of Emergency (“Estado de Alarma”) declared on 14 March, will end on June 21.

From this date, Spain will re-open its borders to European Union and Schengen-area countries with the exception of Portugal where the restrictions will continue to apply up until 1st July.





