Street Art Mural - Prince Edward’s Gate

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2020 .

The Minister for Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage, Public Health and Culture, John Cortes today visited the street art mural produced by Eleanor Dobbs and Jessica Darch at Prince Edward’s Gate and titled ‘Old Soldiers View.’

A statement from the Government follows below:

The work by Eleanor was inspired by the ‘multi-layered history of Gibraltar as if perceived at the Gate, 1970.’ She aims to create a romantic landscape of ruins, defences, and distant views within the closed and dimly lit tunnel. It is painted in sepia tones and has a strong narrative, emotionally evoking the past whilst making references to today.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, is coordinating the production of these street art murals on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar.



