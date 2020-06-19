Changes To Golden Hour And Silver Time

19 June 2020

As Gibraltar progresses to ‘Unlock the Rock’ the Government has noticed that the take up of areas used for Golden Hour and Silver time has reduced.

However, the Government has said that, for as long as there are people who wish to continue to avail themselves of safer spaces during this period, it will continue to provide them. There will be changes due to reduction of numbers but there continue to be wardens to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

As from Monday 22nd June the following changes will be introduced:

Victoria Stadium: Golden Hour will no longer be available at Vitoria Stadium. The take up at this venue is extremely low and there is a demand to provide sporting facilities for children in the mornings.



Commonwealth Park: A safe time will be made between 9.30am and 11.30am. During this time, access will be limited and made available exclusively to people who can avail themselves of Golden Hour and Silver time. Given the number expected, it is envisaged that there will be sufficient area to enable social distancing.

These arrangements will continue to be kept under review depending on numbers and demand.

