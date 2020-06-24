Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Explorer of the Seas’

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Explorer of the Seas” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 26 June 2020 at around 05:00 hrs.

A statement follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, undertake waste disposal and crew change. No attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.





