Governor Is Briefed By Minister Isola

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2020 .

The Governor Sir David Steel visited Minister Albert Isola at the offices of the Ministry for Digital and Financial Services earlier this week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Isola briefed Sir David on all aspects of Gibraltar’s important Financial Services and Gaming Industries including the impact of Covid 19 on these sectors. Sir David probed the Minister on possible new areas of business for the Jurisdiction and the importance of technology and innovation in modern business.

In their first formal meeting since the Governors arrival to Gibraltar, Minister Isola also briefed Sir David on his other areas of responsibility including Digital Services, Broadcasting and Town Planning.

Plans are already being made for further meetings as well as direct briefings with Regulators and various Departments.





