RGP Say Man To Be Reported For Littering Offence In Upper Rock

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2020 .

RGP has said it is investigating the littering of an area in the Upper Rock by the Great Siege Tunnels that occurred at the weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The police received a report on Sunday regarding the presence of waste that had been strewn on the ground.

As a result of the complaint an investigation was commenced and the RGP has identified a local 21 year old who has been interviewed under caution. The matter will be pursued further through the judicial system.

The public is reminded that littering is an offence that should be reported either to the RGP or the Environmental Department.

An RGP spokesman said that dropping litter is taken seriously and can lead to persons being prosecuted and fined.





