Sir David Visits Minister Daryanani

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2020 .

His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel visited Minister Daryanani at the offices of the Ministry for Business, Tourism and Transport today.

Minister Daryanani showed Sir David the Government’s plans for Line Wall Road and Chatham Counterguard. The Minister also shared his ideas on Business and Tourism with Sir David and how COVID has severely impacted these portfolios under his remit.

In addition, they also discussed Minister Daryanani’s first eight months in Government in this meeting.

Mr Daryanani said, “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Sir David to my offices. He is an outstanding man who in a very short space of time has taken to Gibraltar and out people. I look forward to meeting him again soon.”