Fair 2020 Cancelled

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced that the Gibraltar Fair will not be held in 2020.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

This has not been an easy decision but the SDGG considers it has a social responsibility and must therefore ensure it does not create situations which are likely to bring about very large gatherings. With this in mind, and following consultation with Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the SDGG has cancelled this year’s event but very much looks forward to bringing back the fair to Gibraltar in 2021.

Additionally, and as recently announced by the Chief Minister, The Hon. Fabian Picardo, National Day will be organised in a different format to previous years. The SDGG is working alongside Gibraltar Cultural Services towards this and further details will be made public in the next few weeks.





