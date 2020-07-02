MAG Calls For Zero Duty On All Musical Equipment

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) is calling for zero duty on all musical equipment brought into Gibraltar.

A statement from MAG follows below:

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) notes the newly introduced regime of 10% import duty for all personal importations to Gibraltar, with the aim of helping out local businesses.

However, there are no musical equipment shops in Gibraltar and most musicians purchase their equipment online from UK, Germany or visit nearby music shops in Spain.

Since the Brexit / COVID outbreak musical instruments have become more expensive due to several factors such as a weak pound, decreased production worldwide, and the fact that many instruments (especially those for students/beginners) are made in China.

To this we also need to add higher shipping charges in order to receive items in a timely manner. Recent delays with normal parcel post usually mean shipping via courier. (We must however thank the local courier companies for keeping shipments to a week even during the worst of the outbreak).

We also think that it is important to note the musicians give a lot to our community in terms of time and effort for local charities, and also the noteworthy performances by many, both online and live during the lockdown.

In the past and for several years now musical equipment has attracted zero duty in order to encourage performing arts in Gibraltar and MAG believe this should continue to be the case in Gibraltar.