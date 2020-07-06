Cultural Development Summer Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced it will be coordinating a cultural development summer programme dedicated to young people.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This follows from the very successful cultural activities held at the John Mackintosh Hall for children not attending school in Years 3, 4 and 5.

The activities offered in the programme are all geared to children and young people. The summer programme will be held from the 6th to 24th July 2020. Some activities will continue out of this timeframe, with some organisations running their activities during the month of August.

The aim is to invest in young people, offering opportunities for growth and development. The sessions will be fun and educational, some targeted at beginners and others more specialised and focused.

GCS will also be running its summer Art Treasure Hunt focusing on the Mario Finlayson National Gallery. The aim is for young people and their families to appreciate the work of local artists and the interesting buildings within which they are housed.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, said: "It gives me great pleasure to present a varied development programme that has been co-ordinated by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Ministry for Culture. It is imperative that we provide activities for our youth throughout the summer, keeping strictly within COVID guidelines, as set by the Director of Public Health. We always want to get more young people involved in all forms of cultural and heritage activities, as this programme will provide a platform that will contribute to our community’s cultural growth. I look forward to the participation of many of our youth in this unique and very special summer programme."

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Cultural Development Unit, on telephone 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Arts & Crafts Children’s workshops

Happy Crafting workshops run by the Arts & Crafts Centre at Casemates for children aged 4-12. A variety of activities on offer to include painting, drawing, papier mache, clay modelling and up cycling.

Monday - Thursday weekly during July and August, 10.00 – 11.30 am & 12.00 – 13.30pm

For more details and to book your place contact Teresa Moore on: Tel. 54006059 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Eco Art Gibraltar

Eco Spirit & Summer Camp For children aged 5 to 12 Workshops at the Alameda Botanic Gardens; changing nature into a piece of art using recycled materials (children to bring their own lunch).

Monday 6th - Friday 10th July Monday 17th - Friday 21st July

For more details and to book your place contact Ania Maza on: Tel. 0034 665 386 938 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gibraltar Photographic Society

Introduction to seeing the world through the lens of a camera, theory and practice and the use of camera composition. Open to children aged 11-13 with two workshops of 6 participants each.

Monday 13th - Thursday 16th July, 10.00 am - 12.00 noon (Workshop 1) Monday 20th - Thursday 23rd July, 10.00 am - 12.00 noon (Workshop 2)

For more details and to book your place contact Leslie Linares on: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Introduction to Clay Workshops with Ermelinda Duarte

Open to children aged 6 to 16 and running throughout July and August. Lessons are held under Covid guidelines and regulations. Materials are included in prize.

Group 1: For ages 6 - 7 (£10) and 8 – 9 (£12)

Tuesday 1.30 - 2.30 pm Wednesday 12.00 - 1.00 pm

Group 2: For ages 10 - 12 (£15) and 13 - 16 (£20)

Tuesday 12.00 - 1.00 pm Thursday 2.00 - 3.00 pm

For more details contact Ermelinda Duarte on: Tel. 54004596 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tour of the Northern Defences

Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and open to young people aged 8 and above (under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult). The tour will last two hours and pre-registration is required.

Friday 17h July, 10.30 am Friday 31st July, 10.30 am

Meeting point at Landport Ditch/ Gate, sensible shoes (trainers) and water advised.

For more details and to book your place please call: Tel. 20042844

City Hall Mayor’s Parlour Open Days

Organised by the Office of the Mayor

Visits to the Mayor’s Parlour at the City Hall hosted by His Worship the Mayor John Goncalves for children aged 7-12

Tuesday 21st July, ages 7 - 9 Thursday 23rd July, ages 10 – 12

Pre-booking required

For more information and to book a place please call: Tel. 56883000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New Art Treasure Hunt

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Schools, youth groups and individuals are invited to participate in a fun and interactive art treasure hunt based at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and including some of Gibraltar’s Street Art Murals.

For further information and to book a place please contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on: Tel. 20079750 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Victor Quintanilla Exhibition Tour at GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Learn more about how this artist recycles metal to produce life size figures and unique sculptures, breathing new life into every day and discarded objects. A unique opportunity and a chance to meet the artist and learn about his methods and ideas.

Thursdays in July, 11.00 am - 12.00 noon

For further information and to book a place please contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on: Tel. 20079750 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





