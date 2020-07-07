Citizenship Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2020 .

A Citizenship Ceremony, organised by the Civil Status and Registration Office on behalf of His Excellency the Governor, took place today at The Convent.

A statement from the Convent follows below:

His Excellency the Governor received the oath of allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen and a pledge of loyalty from three new British citizens, and presented them with their certificates of nationality.

His Excellency said, “Although the numbers were small whilst we adhere to the guidance from HM Government of Gibraltar, the event made for a warm and intimate occasion. Congratulations to the new additions to the British Gibraltarian family.”