HMS Scimitar Back To Operational Duties

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Scimitar returned to operational duty last week, having completed her Annual Survey and Repair Period (ASRP).

Since the end of May, she has been on dry land surrounded by scaffolding, as a team of engineers from the Gibraltar-based engineering firm Bolaños carried out maintenance and improvements to her hull and engines. This year the programme included a new coat of paint and the refurbishment of one of her engines.

After six weeks up in a cradle Scimitar returned to the water and her Commanding Officer, Lt James Young RN, was pleased to once again take her to sea with the White Ensign flying.

He said: “I am extremely pleased to see HMS Scimitar return to sea. With the combined efforts of engineers from Gibraltar Squadron, Babcock and Bolaños and with her sea trials now complete, she is ready in all respects to recommence her patrol responsibilities around BGTW.”

During Scimitar’s absence, her sister ship HMS Sabre has been carrying out the Squadron’s duties around Gibraltar and is expected to commence her own ASRP later this year.

The main roles of the Squadron are to demonstrate British sovereignty of the waters around the Rock and conduct escort missions, bringing warships and submarines safely alongside one of the UK’s key strategic bases.