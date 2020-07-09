Top Tier Rankings For ISOLAS’ Private Client Practice

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

ISOLAS LLP has once again received the top ranking in the newly-published 2020 Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide, with Band 1 practitioner status for Senior Partner Peter Isola.

The highly respected legal directory, which ranks law firms and their lawyers based on client feedback, has ranked ISOLAS as a Band 1 leading law firm in Gibraltar, with Peter Isola specifically commended for his work in the space.

Chambers High Net Worth ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. The guide also recommends leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to HNW and UHNW clients around the world.

The guide is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. The recommendations are based on in-depth analysis provided by Chambers’ team of experienced researchers.

ISOLAS’ Private Client practice advises on a wide-range of areas, including succession planning, wealth preservation, trusts, family office matters and, in particular, the benefit and act of philanthropy.

The set of results follows Band 1 rankings for ISOLAS in both the Chambers Global Guide and its annual FinTech research, released earlier this year.

Marcus Killick OBE, ISOLAS CEO said: “Gibraltar remains a leading location of choice for High Net Worth Individuals, thanks to the jurisdiction’s robust, but flexible legislation The firm’s, as well as Peter Isola’s personal ranking, is recognition of ISOLAS’ growth, capability and client-centric approach in this area. This includes July’s appointment of Sarah Miles, as an additional partner to our Private Client practice, which continues to go from strength-to-strength.”