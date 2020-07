A New Career For WO1 Hatchard

Following 23 years’ service as a soldier, Warrant Officer (WO) 1 Chris Hatchard has been successfully selected for a Late Entry Commission in the Royal Engineers.

To mark the end of his soldier career and the start of his officer career, WO(1) Hatchard was ‘escorted’ from the Warrant Officers and Senior Rates’ Mess and welcomed into the Gibraltar Officers’ Mess.

Chris will shortly depart Gibraltar for Nepal for first appointment as an officer in the Royal Engineers.