First Live Virtual Meeting Of DPC

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2020 .

The first live virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission took place this morning.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The loss of the internet signal to the Planning offices led to a break in the meeting whilst the problem was resolved. It is often the case that there are teething problems when a new service is provided for the general public, although it should be noted that the trial meeting which took place last month did work well.

The Government and the Development and Planning Commission would like to apologise to those persons who were watching the live stream which continued once the issues had been dealt with.

This is a modern and convenient way of taking the proceedings of the DPC to applicants, objectors, trade professionals, the media and to the general public in their homes or on their devices.

