Basic eServices For Vehicle Licensing And CSRO Launched On Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2020 .

On Monday 20th July, the Government will be launching the first batch of basic eServices for the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Civil Status and Registration Office (CSRO).

These are basic eServices, which include the services detailed below and the facility for online payments for each service where relevant. These eServices can be found within the “eServices” area of the HMGoG website. Further services will be added in respect of each Department as and when they are completed.

DVLD

- Application for a Learner’s Licence



- Application for Driver Theory Test



- Application for a Driving Test



- Application for a Duplicate Certificate of Registration or Road-Worthiness Certificate



- Application for a Duplicate Driving Licence



- Application for Compulsory Basic Training Module



- Application for the Purchase or Transfer of a Personalised Number



- Application to Register a Motor Vehicle



- Application for Change of Ownership of Motor Vehicle



CSRO



- Application for VISA Waiver



- Application for a Civilian Registration Card



- Application for an Identity Card



Members of the public are kindly reminded that Government forms are available to download and print within the Services area of the HMGoG website.



Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “This is the first in a series of releases of basic eServices in order to assist the public in making applications online. The procedure is interactive, which means that departments and the public can interact in a dynamic manner. Corresponding payments can also be made online where applicable. Currently, we are concentrating on DVLD and CSRO. However, we will move to other departments once these initial requirements are met. I would encourage the public to use eServices as they become available. It is the quickest and easiest way to interact with the Government.”