Three NGOs Meet To Discuss Eastside Reclamation

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2020 .

Three NGOs – the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, GONHS and the ESG – met recently to discuss the Government’s announcement inviting expressions of interest, in a parcel format, for the Eastside Reclamation Site.

A joint statement continued: “This land ‘footprint’ offers a major development opportunity for Gibraltar and, as such, the NGOs are very concerned that whatever takes place on that land should be the right choice for this community. This is a very major development for Gibraltar and once the site is developed, there will be no turning back.

“In particular, the NGOs wish to seek clarification and assurance from Government and the Town Planners on the following areas of concern:

- That a holistic vision exists for the entire site, incorporating a strategic vistas analysis. This is absolutely paramount and should be the Government’s key priority.

- Following on from this, whether clear guidelines will be developed and made available to any interested party that submits an expression of interest to develop any demarcated parcel on this site. The guidelines should adhere to the overall vision for the site.

- That the EIAs (environmental impact assessments) for both the coastal engineering works and revetment of the entire site be made available as promised, including a methodology for the removal of the existing mountain of rubble.

- What assessments have been undertaken to understand the large demographic shift that development of this area will produce, in terms of infrastructure and the environment?

- Apart from public parking, a promenade and cycle path, what other public amenities are planned for the area? Will these be stipulated as conditions for bidders?

- The direction given by Government that developers should plan their buildings to be no higher than Hassan Centenary Terraces is of major concern. These towers and their location will clearly transform the landscape at Eastern Beach. Will efforts be made to avoid a similar impact on the historic and picturesque village of Catalan Bay, which is an extremely popular public amenity and touristic offering? Will the safeguarding of the village be enshrined in the development conditions?

- Such a massing of tall structures would also have a negative visual impact on iconic views of the Rock of Gibraltar and potentially the World Heritage Site, and this must surely be taken into account.

- Will a wind study be carried out to assess the impact of a mass of tall buildings on adjacent amenities, including beaches?

“The NGOs will be meeting with Government shortly and will table these concerns, calling for more information and finer details behind their plans to be made public.”