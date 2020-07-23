Gibraltar Finance Announced As Official Government Partner Of Post- Covid Hackathon

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

Gibraltar Finance has been announced as an official partner of the Post-Covid Hackathon, a global, online initiative bringing together a number of teams to create new open-source solutions to overcome the health, economic, social and other challenges of the post-Covid19 era.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Hundreds of participants are expected to take part from all over the world, with insights being provided by over 200 industry experts.

The Hackathon has been co-organised by Indorse, a tech skills-matching platform, and Gibraltar based Coinsilium, an investor and advisor supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy.

Commenting, The Hon. Albert Isola, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a range of new global challenges. The introduction of government-led contact-tracing apps, for example, will require strict adherence to data protection measures. I am excited and look forward to seeing the dynamic solutions that will arise from this initiative, geared towards helping global communities adjust to the post-pandemic world. We are happy to support and be a part of this great work.”

Some of the pertinent challenges that the hackathon will seek to address include enabling financial inclusion; reducing the digital divide; promoting diversity in the tech community and creating improved identity systems.

Commenting, Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, which relocated its core operations from London to Gibraltar in March 2019 having identified it as one of the most developed jurisdictions for the regulation and licensing of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) companies said, “We are delighted to co-lead this initiative with Indorse and we are very appreciative of the support of HM Government of Gibraltar, Gibraltar Finance as Government Partner. The objective of Post Covid Hack is to mobilise the blockchain community’s coding talent to build open, permission-less solutions and accelerate the Post Covid recovery process. We welcome individuals and organisations to support this initiative and help us shape a positive ‘new normal’.”

The first online events for the hackathon’s partners will begin in August 2020, and the Post-Covid Hackathon will officially launch on August 10th 2020. Along with the Government of Gibraltar, other partners of the Hackathon include RSK, the builder of bitcoin smart contracts, and Tribe Accelerator, a blockchain start-up accelerator seeking to drive collaboration and growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

Commenting, Gaurang Torvekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Indorse said, “We genuinely believe in the transformational power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).This online hackathon allows us to harness the benefits of this technology to crowdsource solutions that can benefit humanity as a whole and help us overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic worldwide..”

“We are delighted to be part of this initiative as enabling financial inclusion through our platforms is our mission. We really hope that coming together as a community to the service of humanity throughout these challenging times in order to foster creative solutions based on blockchain and RSK technologies will help make a difference”, said Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, IOVlabs CEO.

For more information, please visit https://postcovidhack.com/.