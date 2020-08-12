Sergeant Buckler Sets Off For New Career
Sergeant Olivia Buckler recently departed HQBF Gibraltar, following selection to spend the next three years studying to qualify as a nurse in the Queen Alexanders Royal Army Nursing Corps.
She will complete her studies at Birmingham City University prior to taking up an initial assignment.
A spokesperson said this was an “enormous achievement” for Sgt Buckler and a huge commitment, which includes agreeing to a reduction in rank to be eligible.
Congratulations and best wishes from all in British Forces Gibraltar.