Chief Minister Writes To First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2020 .

The Chief Minister has sent his condolences to Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Surgeon, on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar following yesterday’s Aberdeenshire rail crash.

The Chief Minister said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives in the accident, as well as those who have been injured”.