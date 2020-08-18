Portraits Of Frontline Workers Exhibition

The Portraits of Our Frontline Workers exhibition will be held at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion from Tuesday 25th August to Friday 2nd October 2020.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, and the Fine Arts Association have worked together on a cultural initiative encouraging Gibraltarian artists to paint or draw portraits of our frontline heroes for free. The project was established as part of GCS cultural development drive whilst on coronavirus social lockdown.

The idea derived from UK artist Tom Croft who was painting key workers portraits for free, during the lockdown. Over 50 local artists took on the challenge and an exhibition of works is now set as part of the National Celebrations programme of events.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.