Closure Of The Bluefin Tuna Fishing Season

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2020 .

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change is informing all anglers that as from Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 1:00pm, fishing for Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus) is no longer allowed in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

For further information on the closure of the season please contact the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change on Tel: 20048450.