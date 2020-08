Clarification On Mask Wearing - Rule Includes Retail Activity And Public Interactions Indoors

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2020 .

The Government has clarified its position on mask wearing in public as from 00:00am on Friday 21st August.

Masks will be compulsory for all members of the public entering retail premises. This means anywhere that any retail activity or public interaction takes places indoors. This includes, for example, shops, banks, take aways, car dealerships, public counters and private medical clinics.