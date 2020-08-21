GCA Surprised By 1am Bar And Restaurant Curfew

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

The GCA says it is "surprised" by the Government's decision to change bars and restaurants' curfews to 1am.

A statement from the GCA follows below:

The GCA has reacted with surprise to the new measures announced this week in relation to the curfew change from 2am to 1am for bars and restaurants.

The decision to impose this curfew where patrons will have to ask their guests to leave at 12.30 am represents peak time for many venues. The Association would like to know on what basis this decision has been taken? And why venues who have been abiding by the rules should have to lose their busiest trading hour?

The GCA is disappointed with the lack of consultation by government agencies as we are the representatives of businesses that are suffering first hand from the restrictions imposed. We would encourage said agencies in future to engage with the GCA in a positive and constructive manner. With more dialogue the association feels that government agencies will be able to understand the uncertainty and consequences caused by their decisions.

Whereas the GCA recognizes that Government has been in a difficult position, the ever changing rules, regulations and guidelines have been a great cause of stress and frustration for our members. The new curfew that has been announced out of the blue with 48 hours notice has compounded this fact.

A recent survey conducted by the GCA showed that on average the membership has suffered a 60% trade drop compared to 2019, some establishments reported up to 80% with a handful already closing down. The main concern that has been flagged is the worry of moving into the Autumn and Winter months with indoor capacity restrictions and social distancing measures in place. With one member describing it as “A ticking time-bomb for many in the industry.”

We would urge government in future to engage proactively with the association on policy that affects the catering businesses. It is our view that engaging with the GCA can only help the decision making process by taking into account the views of those with experience in the field.