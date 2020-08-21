Soldiers Complete CIC Training

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

Eight Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) soldiers recently completed the basic Combat Infantrymen Course in the UK.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Delivered in Catterick, the six-month course is gradual in nature and teaches recruits how to be an effective infantry soldier. Based around the pillars of teamwork, fitness and discipline, the course is a testing time for the soldiers. They are faced with a number of challenges which they have to successfully overcome. Most notably is the infamous bayonet training element which is physically demanding and conducted whilst the recruits are fatigued; it is an event which all Infantry soldiers will remember for the rest of their lives.

When asked what motivated these young men to join the Regiment Pte Birkett commented on his “desire to commit to a respectable career as well as serving his country but mostimportantly, to make his parents proud”. The troops are now looking forward to joining the remainder of I Company when they returnfrom a period of well-deserved leave.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment offers excellent opportunities for graduate and non-graduate recruits who are considering a career in the military. Anyone interested should register their interest with the Recruiting Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Tel 20040032 or call in to the offices at King’s Bastion, Line Wall Road.”