Government Announces New Bicycle Racks

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport has announced the addition of new bicycle racks at ten locations throughout Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This recent phase will provide an increase of 70 cycle spaces complementing the existing bicycle parking facilities at key locations within the City Centre and other leisure areas. The provision of suitable bicycle parking is crucial to entice people to embrace a sustainable alternative mode of transport. The ‘Sheffield Stand’ bicycle racks offer a more secure way to park and lock a bicycle as well as reducing the risk of theft compared to other types of racks.

The new locations are British War Memorial, St. Anne’s School (Trigge Road), Referendum Gates, Rosia Ramp (by Dolphin Youth Club), Casemates, John Mackintosh Hall, Glacis Road (by Royal Ocean Plaza), Laguna Youth Club (Glacis Estate), Plater Youth Club (Moorish Castle Estate) and John Mackintosh Square. These locations coincide with existing bicycle parking at Europort Road, Little Bay, Waterport Road and North Mole Road to name a few.

Further bicycle racks are to be deployed as part of wider implementation plan to introduce more bicycle racks throughout Gibraltar. New bicycle parking and infrastructure will be introduced within the Line Wall Boulevard, Montagu Park and Europort Avenue projects as well as in the new Midtown Park, which is currently under construction.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “The further roll out of bicycle parking in strategic areas throughout Gibraltar is a step in the right direction to promote and encourage the use of other forms of sustainable mode of transport. This will go hand in hand with the Government’s commitments to provide bicycle infrastructure as per the recently announced beautification schemes along the City Centre.”