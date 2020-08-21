New Officer Joins Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

Second Lieutenant (2Lt) Mike Milward has been commissioned into the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) following a year-long course at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

A statement follows below:

The course is mandatory for all officers in the British Army and is designed to train recruits from civilian to officers through several modules. The institution whose motto is “Serve to Lead” has been training leaders since 1947 and is based in Camberley. It prides itself on the whole person development of the officers and Mike took full advantage, becoming the captain of the Rugby team after just one game.

The traditional Sovereign’s Parade, which marks the end of the course, was taken by the Sovereign’s representative, the Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP. Unfortunately, due to COVID-10 control measures, this year there were restrictions on the number of family members who could witness their loved ones marching up the old college stairs, traditionally the point at which the individual ceases to be a recruit.

Mike is now back in Gibraltar catching up with his family before heading to Brecon for the Platoon Commanders Battle Course. The Royal Gibraltar Regiment offers excellent opportunities for graduate and non-graduate recruits who are considering a career in the military.

Anyone interested should register their interest with the Recruiting Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Tel: 20040032 or call in at the offices at King’s Bastion, Line Wall Road.