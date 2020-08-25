Civil Contingencies Donate 20 Lip-Reading Masks To School In Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2020 .

The Office of Civil Contingencies have today donated 20 face masks with transparent coverings in order to support pupils and staff of the Centre Sinwane, an institution for the deaf and hard of hearing, in Tangier, Morocco.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The face coverings were received by the Ambassador for Strait of Gibraltar Association and Disabilities, Manar Ben Tahayekt, at No 6Convent Place. The masks will be sentto Centre Sinwane through courier service.

The Minister for Equality and Civil Contingencies, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “I am delighted that we are able to help across the Strait by donating from our latest batch of masks, and positively impact the school’s ability to learn this coming school year.”