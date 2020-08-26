‘Our Gibraltar’ 2020 Winners Receive Awards

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual Competition is currently being held at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The event is produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.



The Minister for Culture, John Cortes opened the exhibition on Tuesday 25th August 2020.



The Prize winners this year are:



The Ministry of Culture Award - £2000

- Chris-Anne Alcantara ‘Park-Life’



The Our Gibraltar Art Award - £750

- Willie Chiappe ‘Old House: Flat Bastion Road’



The Our Gibraltar Photography Award - £750

- Donovan Torres ‘Boys of Summer’



The following received ‘Highly Commended’:



Gavin Garcia ‘Los Pescadores de Ayer’



Albert Danino ‘After the Rain’



Cristina Rodriguez ‘2 M Visits’



Liz Flynn ‘Breast-Feeding’



Joanne Bossano ‘Leisure Centre’



The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 26th August 2020 to Friday 25th September 2020, weekdays from 10am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.