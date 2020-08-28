Marine Strategy Framework Directive: Updated Environmental Assessment Of BGTW

Written by YGTV Team on 28 August 2020 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage (DESCCH) has recently published an Environmental Assessment Update for British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) in line with the requirements of the Marine Strategy Framework Directive.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Assessment focuses on a wide range of issues that are relevant to our coastal waters and covers topics such as, but not limited to, marine biodiversity and ecology, marine litter and water quality.

DESCCH is seeking to gather public feedback on the Assessment Report and therefore welcomes any responses to be sent to its offices by no later than the 4th September 2020. The Updated Assessment can be found on the HM Government of Gibraltar website using the following link:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/environment/marine-strategy

Written responses can be sent to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Post: Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage Leanse Place 2b 50 Town Range Gibraltar GX11 1AA