Minister Cortes Visits Children’s Book Club

Written by YGTV Team on 28 August 2020 .

Minister for Education and Culture John Cortes yesterday visited the Book Club run through the summer by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

A statement from the Government follows below:

He took the opportunity to view the books recently acquired to enhance the Library’s collection.

The Minister spoke to the children who had been making use of the Book Club, all of whom had found it a greatly enjoyable experience and had encouraged them to read more.

Commenting on the visit, John Cortes said, “A Library - and this Book Club - brings home the close connection between Culture and Education, a connection which I look forward to building on in order to maximise how we teach and enrich the experiences of our children and young people. I am very impressed at how the John Mackintosh Hall Library is constantly improving in what it offers, and encouraged at how it is contributing to the development of children in this way. It was a real pleasure to chat to the children, about the Book Club, but also about how they have lived through COVID-19 and lockdown. Most were looking forward to going back to school!”