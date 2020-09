COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 1st September - 42 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2020 .

1st September 2020

Total tests done: 34,412

Test results pending 38

Test results received 34,374

Confirmed cases: 290

Active cases in Gibraltar: 42 (42 residents, 0 visitors)

Recovered cases: 237

Number in self-isolation: 237

A total of 12,380 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.