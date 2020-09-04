Government Provides Assurances On Scholarship Grants Payments

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

The Government has said it acknowledges the concerns of University students and their parents regarding the payments of scholarship grants.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Department of Education are in the process of making payments and the Government assures students that all will receive their scholarship grants payments in good time.

Minister for Education, Prof John Cortes, said: ‘We can assure all University students and parents that nobody will go without their scholarship grants and payments will all be made in good time. It is disingenuous for the GSD to suggest otherwise.’