Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service – Blue Lights Training

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has said they will be holding Emergency Response Driver Training from Friday 11th September until Tuesday 22nd September.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service would like to inform the public that they will be conducting Emergency Response Driver Training from Friday 11th September until Tuesday 22nd September, meaning there will be an increase of Fire Service appliances/vehicles on our roads with visual and audible warning devices (blue lights and sirens) extensively used.