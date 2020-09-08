GGCA Requests GSD To Clarify Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The GGCA Executive Committee has said it notes comments made by the GSD in relation to the Administrative Assistant recruitment process for the large number of vacancies within the entry level clerical grades.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

It is with concern that the GGCA Executive Committee notes the comments made by the GSD yesterday in relation to the Administrative Assistant recruitment process for the large number of vacancies within the entry level clerical grades.

The GGCA has been campaigning for the recruitment of entry grade clericals into the civil service since April 2015, when a recruitment drive for Administrative Assistants was suspended. This, in large part, led to the creation of a large group of supply workers within the public service on very inferior terms and conditions of employment, an issue which sparked industrial action in the form of a mass demonstration organised by Unite in January 2019 and supported by GGCA and Gibraltar NASUWT.

The important issue to highlight at this instance is that, in spite of many assurances that this matter would be resolved, at present the number of vacancies in the lower clerical grades has yet to be filled. As per GGCA estimates, at present there are 72 Administrative Officer vacancies and 13 Administrative Assistant vacancies. The GGCA feel that its clerical membership has done an outstanding job in maintaining public services whilst carrying massive shortfalls in staffing levels since 2015.

The GGCA would like to reiterate that respecting the established complement of the civil service (which the Government of Gibraltar committed to maintain as at 2011 levels) is essential if we are to deliver the public service required to meet the challenges we shall be facing in future.

The GGCA requests that the GSD clarify whether in its statement, it is suggesting that another suspension of the Administrative Assistant recruitment process is appropriate at this time. Surely the GSD does not require the clerical grades to continue shouldering the burden of more than 80 entry level vacant posts for another five years?