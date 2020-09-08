Technical Call – Cruise Liners ‘Volendam’ And ‘Westerdam’

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The Cruise Liners “Volendam” and “Westerdam” are planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 8th and 9th September 2020 respectively.

A statement from Government follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage, undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessels, and no attendance on board the vessels from shore based staff will be permitted during their short stay in Gibraltar.