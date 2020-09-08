Governor Visits GCS

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL visited Gibraltar Cultural Services to learn more about the services GCS provides and the work it produces.

His Excellency was met by the Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes and GCS’s CEO, Seamus Byrne at the John Mackintosh Hall, where he had an opportunity to tour the venue and meet the staff.

The Governor had a chance to speak to members of the different departments to gain an insight into the work provided by GCS, from event organisation to the management and maintenance of numerous facilities, and the role of operations, among other responsibilities.

Sir David said he was impressed with the public library and took the opportunity to become a member, a resource he assured he would be taking full advantage of.

His visit included a tour of the GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion which is currently hosting the Frontline Workers Exhibition. Here, he learnt about the event in greater detail as well as other projects and initiatives currently being explored by GCS. Sir David, also toured the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates where the ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition is currently displayed, viewing the winning artworks and photos and seeing what Gibraltar’s art community has to offer.