Gibraltar Sustainability Awards: Finalists Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2020 .

The Finalists for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards have been announced. The Awards are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate local and regional best practice.

ENGAGEMENT FOR SUSTAINABILITY (COMMUNITY)

Action on Poverty - Ending Relative Poverty

Sustainable Gibraltar - Traffic Free Tuesdays and Sustainable Living

GBC Viewpoint and Action for Housing - Dignified and Safe Housing for all

AWCP, GHA Health, Thinking Green - Conscious Eating: Habits for Habitats Promotions

ENGAGEMENT FOR SUSTAINABILITY (BUSINESS)

Chestertons - Carbon Footprints: Sustainable Transport

Kindred Group Gibraltar Plc - Engagement in Mental Health Awareness

OTWO Magazine - Sustainable Communities

Carmel Khalilian - Engagement in Sustainable Planning & Design

SUSTAINABLE EVENTS

Calentita Festival

BrightMed

Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY

Bayside School Cyber Club

Girls in Tech

Gibraltar Energy Vision Group

PLANNING, DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION FOR SUSTAINABILITY

GCArchitects, E&M Engineers Ltd, Carduus and Casais - Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

North Gorge Ltd - Eco Sustainable Residential Development

FOOD FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Calentita Festival

Nosha’s Healthy Options

Vicky’s Natural Kitchens

REGIONAL IMPACT FOR SUSTAINABILITY:

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association

AmCham – Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce

Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños

EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY:

Young Enterprise, Gibraltar

St Bernard’s First School

Loreto Convent School

Marlene Dalli

SUSTAINABILITY IN SPORT AND LEISURE:

Europa Point Football Club

Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

SUSTAINABILITY IN BUSINESS:

TSN

Shine Easy Ltd

GIBRALTAR’S 2020 YOUNG CHAMPION AWARD:

Iona Sacarello

MINISTER’S FUTURE GENERATIONS AWARD:

Joyful Riot Urban Garden Initiative

#GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate

Videoclips of the Finalists can be viewed here as from the 21st September. The Awards will be announced at an Award ceremony funded by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar and scheduled for the 8th October.

The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar. For further information please visit the Awards webpages.