Gibraltar Sustainability Awards: Finalists Announced
The Finalists for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards have been announced. The Awards are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate local and regional best practice.
ENGAGEMENT FOR SUSTAINABILITY (COMMUNITY)
Action on Poverty - Ending Relative Poverty
Sustainable Gibraltar - Traffic Free Tuesdays and Sustainable Living
GBC Viewpoint and Action for Housing - Dignified and Safe Housing for all
AWCP, GHA Health, Thinking Green - Conscious Eating: Habits for Habitats Promotions
ENGAGEMENT FOR SUSTAINABILITY (BUSINESS)
Chestertons - Carbon Footprints: Sustainable Transport
Kindred Group Gibraltar Plc - Engagement in Mental Health Awareness
OTWO Magazine - Sustainable Communities
Carmel Khalilian - Engagement in Sustainable Planning & Design
SUSTAINABLE EVENTS
Calentita Festival
BrightMed
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games
SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY
Bayside School Cyber Club
Girls in Tech
Gibraltar Energy Vision Group
PLANNING, DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION FOR SUSTAINABILITY
GCArchitects, E&M Engineers Ltd, Carduus and Casais - Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools
North Gorge Ltd - Eco Sustainable Residential Development
FOOD FOR SUSTAINABILITY
Calentita Festival
Nosha’s Healthy Options
Vicky’s Natural Kitchens
REGIONAL IMPACT FOR SUSTAINABILITY:
Gibraltar Morocco Business Association
AmCham – Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce
Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños
EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY:
Young Enterprise, Gibraltar
St Bernard’s First School
Loreto Convent School
Marlene Dalli
SUSTAINABILITY IN SPORT AND LEISURE:
Europa Point Football Club
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games
SUSTAINABILITY IN BUSINESS:
TSN
Shine Easy Ltd
GIBRALTAR’S 2020 YOUNG CHAMPION AWARD:
Iona Sacarello
MINISTER’S FUTURE GENERATIONS AWARD:
Joyful Riot Urban Garden Initiative
#GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate
Videoclips of the Finalists can be viewed here as from the 21st September. The Awards will be announced at an Award ceremony funded by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar and scheduled for the 8th October.
The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar. For further information please visit the Awards webpages.