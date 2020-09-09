Chief Minister Speaks To First Minister Of Wales

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has spoken this morning to the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, who has extended his best wishes to the People of Gibraltar on National Day. The First Minister understands the particular importance to Gibraltar of this year’s National Day with Brexit coming to a head and our strong desire to remain part of the UK family of nations.

The Chief Minister and the First Minister also spoke about the current COVID-19 situation and agreed on the importance of close communication between our respective Public Health authorities. Mr Picardo and the First Minister agreed on the importance of ensuring Welsh universities do their best for those of our students who will be arriving in Wales soon to continue their university studies, as well as those first-time university or other higher education students who are about to embark on the next phase of their academic journey. The First Minister, himself an academic, has undertaken to be in touch with Welsh universities and institutes of higher education in this regard.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am very grateful that First Minister Drakeford has been so positive in his contact with us on the issues we discussed. I look forward to the continuing contact we will have on these important subjects.’