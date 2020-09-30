Chartered Management Institute Special Award Of Recognition

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2020 .

Officers and Support Staff of the RGP have been presented with a Special Award of Recognition by the Chartered Management Institute in recognition of their work during COVID-19.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Officers and Support Staff of the Royal Gibraltar Police have been presented with a Special Award of Recognition by the Chartered Management Institute, in recognition of their work during the unprecedented challenges faced, whilst Policing COVID-19. The Royal Gibraltar Police, together with the Superintendent’s Association, in collaboration with the Chartered Management Institute, have developed a Special Award of Recognition, recognising people who have gone beyond their duties to support the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Commissioner of Police said,

“We are extremely grateful to our people for the service and consistent display of professionalism throughout this difficult period in time, showing true resilience. They have been practical, adapting to the needs of the organisation and progressive in developing processes, doing this constantly with passion and empathy whilst addressing the needs of the service.”

Statement from the Chartered Management Institute

“Here at CMI, we want to acknowledge and recognise the vital work being carried out by some of our key worker managers and leaders who are contributing towards tackling the current Coronavirus pandemic. We are proud to present Officers and Staff of the RGP with our Special Award of Recognition, as a thank you for the dedicated and continuous support they are providing whilst leading on the frontline. We are also delighted to welcome them in becoming a Friend of CMI.”





