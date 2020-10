RGP Community Police Officers Join Loreto Convent For Traffic Free Tuesday

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2020 .

RGP Community Police officers joined Loreto Convent on their first Traffic Free Tuesday of the new academic year.

The officers ensured the children were safe walking from the border to the school, picking up children at designated meeting points along the planned route. Children are invited to walk to school on Tuesdays as part of their Sustainable Schools and Healthy Lifestyle commitment.