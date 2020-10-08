COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 8th October - 64 Cases
Thursday 8th October 2020
Total tests done: 51,176
Test results pending: 77
Test results received: 51,099
Confirmed cases: 452
Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 386
Self-isolation: 446
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 15,707 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.