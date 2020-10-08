COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 8th October - 64 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2020 .

Thursday 8th October 2020

Total tests done: 51,176

Test results pending: 77

Test results received: 51,099

Confirmed cases: 452

Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 386

Self-isolation: 446

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 15,707 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.