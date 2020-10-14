New Recruits Welcomed Into The Gibraltar Defence Police

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2020 .

New Recruits joining the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) were given a welcome talk by the GDP’s Chief of Police Mr Rob Allen at their Police Headquarters, North Gate House in the Naval Base.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

Although all part of the same intake, to ensure Covid compliance, the recruits have been divided into two groups. The first group started their initial police training at the beginning of September with the second group starting their training this week. Tuition to both groups is delivered by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) supported by a member of the GDP training team. The training course for the new recruits lasts for approximately 18 weeks.

Mr Allen spoke about the opportunities within the Force, the specialisms it has to offer, and gave recruits insight of what to expect when working within a police environment, helping them to appreciate that no day “in the office” is ever the same.

With all the new recruits keen and enthusiastic to commence their career in this vibrant and ever evolving profession, Mr Allen said “I am glad to see that this year’s recruits have a combination of experience, youth and diversity that the Force will benefit from. I am eager to see them teamed up with their new GDP colleagues”.



