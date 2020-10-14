COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 14th October - 78 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2020 .

Wednesday 14th October 2020

Total tests done: 55,109

Test results pending: 12

Test results received: 55,097

Confirmed cases: 516 (+17 new positive cases)

Active cases: 78 (76: residents / 2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 435 (+11 new recovered)

Self-isolation: 501

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1

Positive cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 16,919 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.





